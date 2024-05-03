NSPCC North Sussex Branch raises over £1,500 in Sainsbury's
The collection was held between Monday 15th – Saturday 20th April at the town’s Sainsbury’s store, raising a fantastic £1,517.11.
The money raised will help go towards local services, such as the charity’s School Service, which provides programmes such as Speak Out Stay Safe – a safeguarding programme consisting of assemblies and workshops, for children aged 5-11 years old.
The assemblies and workshops are delivered in an age-appropriate way, getting children to recognise abuse in all its forms. It helps them to understand that abuse is not the child’s fault, that they have a right to be safe, and how to get help from safe, trusted adults or the NSPCC’s Childline service.
Gemma Tupper, NSPCC Community Fundraising Manager for Sussex, said: “It’s absolutely fantastic that the North Sussex branch has managed to raise over £1,500 in a week! These vital funds will help go towards helping children keep safe.
“We would like to say a massive thank you for the support of everyone involved, including Sainsbury’s Haywards Heath, for allowing the collection to take place in their store.”
For more information how to get involved in and support with future fundraising events, please contact Gemma Tupper via [email protected].
To find out about volunteering for the NSPCC’s Schools Service in Sussex email [email protected]