A driver has been branded a ‘numpty’ after causing a hitch to resurfacing works on a major Horsham road.

Contractors were forced to leave part of Springfield Road near Horsham town centre untouched because of a lone parked car.

The resurfacing work was being carried out at the weekend when contractors came across lone rogue vehicle parked in their way – and they resurfaced around it.

The driver came in for criticism and was branded a ‘numpty’ and ‘idiot’ after a photo of the car was posted on social media.

The stretch of road - pictured after it reopened - where a parked car forced contractors to resurface around the vehicle. Photo: Sarah Page

Many queried why the contractors had not towed away the vehicle and said the driver should be charged for the cost of contractors having to return to finish the job.

But some were sympathetic stating that the driver might not have realised that the resurfacing work was about to take place.

However, West Sussex County Council – which is responsible for road resurfacing – said that notices warning of the works were issued in advance and letters posted to local businesses and residents.

A spokesperson said: “Prior to works taking place we display works information and ‘no parking’ signs and deliver letters to local residents and businesses. We then rely on the cooperation of the public to keep the roads clear as requested, as we have no authority to physically remove vehicles.

“We are aware that the driver returned to his car and moved it later in the day, but it was too late for the work to be completed at that time.