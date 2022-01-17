Ofstead praises "ambitious and determined community' at Seahaven Academy

The inspectors praised the Seahaven Academy for its academic and pastoral excellence. The report said pupils at the academy benefit from a 'well planned' and 'aspirational' curriculum and are 'confident about their future'.

Sarah Pringle, Principal at Seahaven Academy, said: “It is wonderful to receive such positive feedback from the inspectors and, in particular, that they recognise the pride and commitment shown by our staff and students towards their teaching and learning. I am pleased that the inspectors were able to experience for themselves the welcoming and ambitious environment we have fostered here at the academy. I know all of us are looking forward to building on the comments in this report for the future.”

Following a full inspection in November, the academy was recognised for the way it has addressed the challenges of the pandemic through a 'personalised' curriculum and by showing 'considerable support for pupils’ welfare and wellbeing'.

Inspectors noted that the school is committed to 'bringing out ‘the best in everyone' and pupils are 'happy to be part of an ambitious and determined community'.

Inspectors noted that the school is committed to 'bringing out ‘the best in everyone' and pupils are 'happy to be part of an ambitious and determined community'.

Inspectors also praised staff at the academy, commenting that 'relationships between teachers and pupils are supportive' and that leaders and governors have 'high expectations' for all pupils. Pupils are said to be 'confident about their future' and enjoy a 'well organised careers programme'.

Dame Sally Coates, Director of Secondary Academies at United Learning, said: “The inspectors’ report contains strong endorsements of the staff and students’ approach to their education and their enthusiasm for their school. This is particularly encouraging given the circumstances of the past two years and the inspectors are clear that, throughout this time, the school has retained its ambition for every student and its aspirations for their success. It is vital that this work continues at pace throughout this academic year and beyond so that we can ultimately minimise the impact that the Pandemic has on this generation of young people.”

READ MORE: