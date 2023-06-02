Edit Account-Sign Out
One of Britain's longest-serving councillors steps down from Billingshurst council after staggering 55 years

One of Britain’s longest serving councillors has stepped down from Billingshurst Parish Council after a staggering 55 years.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 12:57 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 12:58 BST

Barry Barnes, who did not seek re-election in May, had served continuously from 1968 until 2023.

Staff, councillors, ex councillors and close members of Barry’s family came together to say a fond farewell and were joined by West Sussex County Council chairman Pete Bradbury.

Barry was presented with a Certificate of Achievement for his remarkable service. And his name will live on at the council as a key meeting room is to be named after him.

West Sussex County Council chairman Pete Bradbury presents long-serving parish councillor Barry Barnes with a Certificate of Achievement after 55 years continuous service to his community.West Sussex County Council chairman Pete Bradbury presents long-serving parish councillor Barry Barnes with a Certificate of Achievement after 55 years continuous service to his community.
West Sussex County Council chairman Pete Bradbury presents long-serving parish councillor Barry Barnes with a Certificate of Achievement after 55 years continuous service to his community.

Paying tribute, former parish council chairman Paul Berry said: “As you know, Barry did not stand for re-election this time around, but after over 50 years as a member of Billingshurst Parish Council, I think we can forgive him for that.

"Barry is a humble man who doesn’t like a fuss so I hope he will forgive us for shining the spotlight on him for a few moments, but I think it would have been remiss of the council and for me as former chair, not to acknowledge Barry’s enormous contribution to the council and to his community.

"The main purpose of this evening is to simply say to Barry…thank you.”

It was also announced that from now on, Committee Room 2 at the Billingshurst Community and Conference Centre will be known as ‘The Barnes Room’ to ensure that Barry’s name always lives on in the Billingshurst Centre and to acknowledge all the meetings Barry attended and chaired there over the years.

