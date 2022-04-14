One-woman protest saves ancient Horsham tree from being felled

Paula Weller and her husband Steve were horrified when they saw workmen start cutting branches off the ancient oak in Worthing Road, Dial Post.

Paula asked the men what they were doing when she saw one of them in the tree with a chainsaw.

“I quickly ran round and said ‘You can’t cut that down’.”

Paula Weller

And she stationed herself beneath the tree’s branches forcing them to stop.

Police and a Horsham District Council officer were called to the scene as tempers flared.

“One of the men was quite abusive and I just stood my ground,” said Paula.

Police eventually asked her to move, but the tree work was halted as the council officer “said he would put an immediate emergency preservation order on the tree,” said Paula.

The ancient oak in Worthing Road, Dial Post

“I’m just hoping that it will be saved.”

She added: “I was just so upset. It’s a lovely 200-year-old tree.

“I think there should be a law that says you can’t cut a tree down like that unless you have planning permission.

“We really need to protect them. Some trees have preservation orders but a lot of them haven’t.

“Developers come along and just cut them down.

“We have lost so many trees with storms, especially old oaks, over the years.”

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police were called shortly after 9am on Wednesday April 13 following reports of a disturbance outside an address in Worthing Road, Dial Post, in relation to the felling of a tree on private property.

“An officer from the council attended and the issue was resolved with all parties involved being sent on their way.”