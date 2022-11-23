An ‘ongoing’ leak in Polegate has been left unfixed for 17 weeks despite it being reported at least five times, says a resident.

Paul Thirlwell, from Southfield, said he reported the water leak on his road to South East Water on five occasions.

He added: “This leak has been ongoing for over 17 weeks, I know of at least two separate occasions when South East Water representatives have attended the site to inspect the leak.

“What really is annoying is that nobody from South East Water has done a drive-by to see if the work has been completed.

The leak in Southfield, Polegate

"If they had they would have clearly seen that particular work order had not been completed.”

South East Water’s regional network manager Andy Beston said: “Our technical team attended and repaired the leak which the customer is referring to on November 2, 2022. However, the pictures show a new leak which we will be attending to assess by tomorrow night [November 20].

“We understand that seeing leaks on our network can be very frustrating and it is our priority to get them repaired as soon as possible.”

Mr Thirlwell believes that when he has raised the issue before another leak was fixed instead.

He added: "Every time you report it they seem to write it down as a new leak.

“It really is a substantial amount of water going out."

Mr Thirlwell, who suggested there have been 10 leaks in the road since the summer, said he was previously promised that someone would call to confirm when work would be carried out. He said this did not happen.

