Hastings Pier will be transformed into a cinema over the summer holiday with open air screenings of big movie hits such as Jaws, Frozen and Pirates of the Caribbean.

And what is more – kids, up to age nine, can enjoy the films for free. It promises a summer season of comedy, action, cult classics, musicals, horror and more.

The fun starts on August 1, with Jaws. Other films following are Frozen, Mamma Mia, The Lost Boys, Toy Story 2, Grease, Pirates of the Caribbean, Fantastic Mr Fox, The Greatest Showman and Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Films will be shown on a big state-of-the art LED screen with a surround sound system.

Doors open 6pm, movies start at 7pm. popcorn, hotdogs and ice cream will all be available, as well as Slush Puppies. Piertown Cinema, is the latest offering from Piertown Hastings, who have a packed programme of summer events, including live music shows.

All screenings are weather dependent so keep an eye on the Pier’s Facebook and social media pages. Tickets are available from www.piertownhastings.com.

