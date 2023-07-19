NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Open air cinema screenings coming to Hastings Pier this summer

Hastings Pier will be transformed into a cinema over the summer holiday with open air screenings of big movie hits such as Jaws, Frozen and Pirates of the Caribbean.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 19th Jul 2023, 14:14 BST

And what is more – kids, up to age nine, can enjoy the films for free. It promises a summer season of comedy, action, cult classics, musicals, horror and more.

The fun starts on August 1, with Jaws. Other films following are Frozen, Mamma Mia, The Lost Boys, Toy Story 2, Grease, Pirates of the Caribbean, Fantastic Mr Fox, The Greatest Showman and Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Films will be shown on a big state-of-the art LED screen with a surround sound system.

Most Popular
Open air cinema on Hastings Pier this summerOpen air cinema on Hastings Pier this summer
Open air cinema on Hastings Pier this summer

Doors open 6pm, movies start at 7pm. popcorn, hotdogs and ice cream will all be available, as well as Slush Puppies. Piertown Cinema, is the latest offering from Piertown Hastings, who have a packed programme of summer events, including live music shows.

All screenings are weather dependent so keep an eye on the Pier’s Facebook and social media pages. Tickets are available from www.piertownhastings.com.

Have you read? Hastings Pirate Day in 55 pictures

Have you read? New coffee shop opening in Hastings town centre

Related topics:Hastings PierTicketsFacebookHastings