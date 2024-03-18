Open days are a chance to see Chichester Cathedral's beautiful peregrine falcons

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The falcons are usually active in the cathedral from March until August and have delighted visitors over the years, amassing a considerable online following via a livestream hosted by the Cathedral website.

The Peregrine Project is collaboratively run by Chichester Cathedral, The Sussex Ornithological Society, Carnyx and local wildlife enthusiasts David and Janet Shaw who have been observing the birds since 2001.

To make this year extra special, organisers are planning a series of drop in Open Days, all run by Janet and David (weather permitting), to give visitors a chance to watch the peregrines through telescopes, view live footage and learn more about the birds.

The peregrines have returned to Chichester Cathedral. Photo: David Shaw Wildlife

The open days will take place from June 5 to July 7 2024 on the Cathedral Green, Wednesday through to Sunday.

In a statement, David and Janet said: David and Janet said: “With roof repairs behind us, new cameras installed and both birds in residence, we are looking forward to a series of Open Days, in June and July, where we can share the majesty of these awesome birds with the public. Exciting days ahead!”

A Cathedral spokesperson said: “We hope our visitors, and those online, enjoy the experience of seeing these amazing birds making the Cathedral their home. We are grateful to the volunteers involved in this project, to Peter at Carnyx for enabling these amazing creatures to be seen internationally thanks to the live-stream cameras, and to David and Janet who have been leading this project for over twenty years.”

Peregrines were first seen in the tower in the mid 1990s. They have been incredibly successful nesting there and have fledged more than 70 chicks since 2001. The birds can grow up to half a metre in length and they have a wingspan of over half a metre. They live for between 15 to 18 years, and are known as the fastest animals in the world, diving at speeds of just under 250 miles per hour to catch their prey.