Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An outcry over water fountains in Horsham town centre being turned off on the hottest day of the year this week has led to an about-turn.

Mums had earlier accused Horsham District Council of spoiling children’s fun by switching off the much-loved water jets in The Forum just as many youngsters were hoping to cool off on their way home from school.

A group of frustrated mums spoke of their disappointment on social media after the fountains were turned off at 4pm on Wednesday. One said: “I think it’s HDC just spoiling fun for all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the council has said that it switched off the fountains at 4pm because of safety and vandalism problems – but has now said it will keep the water flowing for longer.

The fountains in The Forum, Horsham, will stay flowing for longer during the hottest months of the year after children were left disappointed when they were switched off at 4pm

The council announced plans to upgrade the fountains two years ago with a new treatment system allowing the fountains to stay open during the hot summer months.

The fountains have been delighting children since 2004 but their popularity with youngsters later led to them being frequently closed while the water tank and pipes were cleaned and tested for bacteria.