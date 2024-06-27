New purpose-built swimming pool for babies and toddlers to open in West Sussex
and live on Freeview channel 276
The aquatic facility known as Splash Cove is situated in London Road, Washington, within a building transformed from a disused warehouse into a state of the art swimming centre.
The pool – due to open in July – is being managed in collaboration between Bell Leisure Pools and Water Babies, the world’s largest baby swimming school.
The 10x5m pool will be constantly heated to a minimum of 32°C and there will be 16 individual changing rooms, each with its own baby changing unit and new showering facilities.
There is also poolside spectator seating and a swim shop offering pool toys, goggles, towels, swimwear, reusable swim nappies and more.
A spokesperson for the project said: “Many families in Sussex have encountered long waiting lists for swimming lessons, which is frustrating as swimming is such an important life skill and so beneficial to early development.
"The new Splash Cove pool will create new space for 300 swimmers to learn per week within the first year, and there is room to grow this number as time goes on.
“Water Babies swimming teachers are the best-trained baby swimming teachers in the world and only those trained with Water Babies can obtain the highest teaching qualification for under fives from the National Governing Body, Swim England.”
Families interested in joining the waiting list for swimming lessons can contact [email protected]
Caroline Braund, Water Babies Sussex West franchisee, added: “We’re so excited to finally open this new facility and provide families in the local area with more lessons to teach their little ones how to swim, and learn a skill for life.”
Bell Leisure director Lawrence Pearce said: “We wanted to utilise this unused space to create a brand new location for families to enjoy and learn to swim. Our new office is right next door, so we’re looking forward to seeing the local community enjoy this pool and bring this area back to life.”
Water Babies teaches children from birth – their youngest was just one day old. Mainstream lessons will also be available at for learners up to 10 years old.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.