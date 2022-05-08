Packed beaches expected as temperatures warm in Sussex

Day trippers are flocking to Sussex coast today as temperatures across the county are expected to reach highs of 21 degrees.

By Joe Stack
Sunday, 8th May 2022, 1:26 pm
Updated Sunday, 8th May 2022, 1:29 pm

With Sussex's proud title as the sunniest part of the UK, it is no wonder it is such a popular place for beachgoers from further afield.

And balmy temperatures of up to 21 degrees today (Sunday, May 8) are inviting hundreds to travel to the coast to bask in the warm spring sun.

Eastbourne's Beachy Head car park is full, according to reports, as a kite-flying event takes off and some free parking is available at West Wittering for those attending the Ukrainian Mothers Day picnic event from 1pm

West Wittering beach, picture by Steve Robards

Looking to the week ahead, Sussex is facing a sun-packed week with temperatures around 16 degrees from Monday though to Friday.

Are you heading to the beach? Send your pictures into [email protected]

