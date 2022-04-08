Plans for eight more classrooms at a Barnham school are approved

St Philip Howard School in Elm Grove submitted an application for a two storey teaching and classroom block plus a first floor link to the existing school.

The block would house eight classrooms, office space, toilets and a lift.

Arun District Council planning officers approved the plans and said ‘the scale and massing is in keeping with the development on site’.

Plans have been approved for an extra two storey teaching block at St Philip Howard Catholic School in Barnham

“The extension will add some bulk to the site, although being of an appropriate scale and due to its siting which is largely hidden from the wider area, it will not result in adverse harm upon the appearance of the area,” they said.

Three letters of objection were received from nearby residents who were concerned the extension is a prelude to an increase in student numbers.

They said there was no mention of plans to alleviate traffic congestion, they were concerned about parking and anti social behaviour and mentioned flooding of the school entrance.

A design statement with the application said: “The school has grown in recent years to meet the demand for places which has led to the requirement for more teaching and administration space as well as washroom facilities.

“The school has continued to take additional children over and above their published admission number and projections indicate an ongoing need for the additional places created meaning additional accommodation is required to support the increased pupil numbers.

“The demand for places is high and the desire to provide the best possible experience for all students is the key driver to this build.”

The Catholic school has 124 staff and 1,100 students and the statement said it is frequently called upon to take pupils above its published admission number by the local authority.

“Timetabling has become a serious issue with every conceivable space utilised to ensure we can continue to deliver the excellent education we are known for,” the school said.

“The additional classroom space would ease the pressure on the current buildings and allow us to drive the curriculum further.”

To view the decision go to the Arun District Council planning portal and use the search reference BN/12/22/PL.

