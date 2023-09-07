Paralympian Gold medallist attends Sussex children's charity annual games

Youngsters and staff at Chailey Heritage Foundation were joined by a Paralympian wheelchair racer and European Championships gold medallist for their annual Chailey Games.

Fabienne Andre, who lives at Saltdean, was the special guest at this summer's event, a jam-packed day of fierce competition and fun.

It's an annual event and the activities were boxing, New Age Kurling, weightlifting and skittles.

Fabinenne won gold in the 100m and 800m at the 2021 World Para Athletics European Championships. She has cerebral palsy and now works in physiotherapy.

Gareth Germer, Chailey Heritage Foundation’s CEO, said: "We were delighted that Fabienne was with us on what is always a very special day here at Chailey Heritage. Her presence will have inspired those taking part. Her achievements as a Paralympian wheelchair racer are incredible.

“The atmosphere on the day is always welcoming and there's lots of cheering and support from our participants whilst you take on your activity. We keep the scores to whittle down our participants into final rounds

but everyone's a winner at the Chailey Games.

"It was amazing to see our young people taking part in the events. To see them boxing, weightlifting, playing skittles and also New Age Kurling was incredibly uplifting for everyone watching."

There was also a face painter and balloon magician, plus an awards ceremony at the end of the day.

Chailey Heritage Foundation is a Sussex charity changing the lives of young people with complex disabilities, providing education, care and transition services to children and young adults.

