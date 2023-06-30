NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion

Major West Sussex railway incident: Man dies after collision with train between Chichester and Littlehampton

A man has died after a collision with a train in West Sussex.
By Sam Morton
Published 30th Jun 2023, 10:28 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 11:17 BST

British Transport Police (BTP) said officers were called to the Ford area at 4.45pm on Thursday (June 29), following ‘reports of a casualty on the tracks’.

"Paramedics also attended but sadly a man was pronounced dead at the scene,” a BTP spokesperson said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Most Popular
British Transport Police (BTP) said officers were called to the Ford area at 4.45pm on Thursday (June 29), following ‘reports of a casualty on the tracks’. (National World / stock image)British Transport Police (BTP) said officers were called to the Ford area at 4.45pm on Thursday (June 29), following ‘reports of a casualty on the tracks’. (National World / stock image)
British Transport Police (BTP) said officers were called to the Ford area at 4.45pm on Thursday (June 29), following ‘reports of a casualty on the tracks’. (National World / stock image)

Commuters faced widespread disruption until the end of the day on Thursday, with major delays and cancellations across Sussex.

Lines reopened shortly before 10pm. A spokesperson for Southern Rail said: “Services have resumed between Chichester and Littlehampton following this tragic incident.

“We work closely with Samaritans and support the work they do. If you or someone close to you has been affected by this or any incident, there is always someone to talk to.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Contact Samaritans on 116 123 free at any time, on any phone. Help and advice is only a phone call away.

"If your journey has been delayed by 15 mins or more, you can claim delay repay compensation which you can choose to donate to Samaritans to support their life-saving work.”

Have you read?: Firefighters called to incident on A27 in Chichester

Bone found on building site in West Sussex: Everything we know so far

Off-duty Met Police officer sexually assaulted woman on Sussex beach

Related topics:Paramedics