A man has died after a collision with a train in West Sussex.

British Transport Police (BTP) said officers were called to the Ford area at 4.45pm on Thursday (June 29), following ‘reports of a casualty on the tracks’.

"Paramedics also attended but sadly a man was pronounced dead at the scene,” a BTP spokesperson said.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Commuters faced widespread disruption until the end of the day on Thursday, with major delays and cancellations across Sussex.

Lines reopened shortly before 10pm. A spokesperson for Southern Rail said: “Services have resumed between Chichester and Littlehampton following this tragic incident.

“We work closely with Samaritans and support the work they do. If you or someone close to you has been affected by this or any incident, there is always someone to talk to.

“Contact Samaritans on 116 123 free at any time, on any phone. Help and advice is only a phone call away.

"If your journey has been delayed by 15 mins or more, you can claim delay repay compensation which you can choose to donate to Samaritans to support their life-saving work.”