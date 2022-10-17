Nine-year-old Sennen Calver is one of only six children out of thousands in Britain to have won a ‘PAW Patrol’ award.

The awards celebrate children around the UK who have overcome personal challenges, achieved amazing feats, and have shown outstanding bravery or kindness.

Sennen won the patrol’s Chase Award for Leadership after raising money for brain tumour charities and helping to build awareness around brain tumours since her dad was diagnosed in 2018.

Patridge Green schoolgirl Sennen Calver has been voted one of Britain's biggest little heroes

At the age of five she organised a 32-person 2k fun run raising more than £5,000 and more recently has introduced an annual ‘wear a hat day’ at her school to raise further funds and awareness.

She was presented with her award by celebrity presenter, podcast host and mother of three Vogue Williams at the annual star-studded PAW Patrol Awards at London’s Soho Hotel.

Six overall winners were selected across the different categories by parenting media partner Netmums, with each category based upon the key character attributes of the popular PAW Patrol characters from the award-winning animated show created by Spin Master Entertainment and airing on Nick Jr.

In addition to a VIP trip to London, the winners were presented with their awards by their favourite PAW Patrol characters and were also gifted PAW Patrol toys and a ticket to Nickelodeon Land.