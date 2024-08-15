Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Part of a car park in Bognor Regis has been fenced off from today (Thursday, August 15) in order to facilitate ‘vital repair works’, according to Arun District Council.

The update comes after yesterday’s news that the children’s play area in Hothamton’s Sunken Gardens was temporarily closed following a local power supply issue.

The play area, which benefitted from a swathe of major design upgrades last year, is now mostly safe following extensive checks by energy providers Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSE). The play area, alongside most of the nearby car park, is open and safe for use, but the trampoline remains off limits for the time being.

13 parking spaces have also been cordoned off, however, while SSE engineers carry out vital repair works underneath the Sunken Gardens. A spokesperson for Arun District Council said: “We know that it is very busy at this time of year and are sorry for the inconvenience but ensuring that our residents and visitors are safe is our priority. Alternative parking is available in Fitzleet multi-storey car park. Please bear with us and SSE while this work is done.”

Image: Google Maps.

The Sunken Gardens area, which is partially maintained by volunteers from Bognor Regis Community Gardeners, benefitted from a range of major upgrades last year, including new benches, enhanced landscaping, a new southern entrance and a sensory area which incorporates wildflowers on low mounds and timber sculptures as part of a trail for children.

The improvements, which cost over £300,000 all told, had been in the works for several years and form one part of wider rejuvenation works taking place in the district.