Peacehaven housebuilder Barratt David Wilson Homes is supporting “No Mow May” campaign, which aims to allow grass and wildflowers to grow throughout this month.

The company has joined the cause at its Chalkers Rise development in Peacehaven and has encouraged residents to put down the lawnmowers in their own gardens.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kimberley Benson, Sales and Marketing Director for Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, comments: “As a sustainable housebuilder, we are proud to embrace Plantlife’s No Mow May initiative, the ethos of which aligns so closely with our own commitment to nature.

The company has joined the cause at its Chalkers rise development in Peacehaven and has encouraged residents to put down the lawnmowers in their own gardens.

"Allowing the grass to grow long this month is just a small part of our plan for integrating wildlife at Chalkers Rise, and complements the well-established ecosystem already in place. We hope that our residents will follow suit and down their lawnmowers this month to create a safe home for nature.”

Research reveals that eight dandelion flowers produce enough nectar sugar to meet an adult bumblebee’s baseline needs.

This campaign forms part of a wider initiative which will see 23 Barratt David Wilson Homes developments across the South East let their grass grow long this month.

For further details about Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties or the new homes at Chalkers Rise call 0333 3558 499 or click here