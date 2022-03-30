A man from Peacehaven ran his fourth Brighton Half Marathon this year to raise funds for a hospice that cared for his dad.

Paul Wood, 45, ran the 13.1 miles on Sunday, February 27, for St Barnabas House. The hospice cared for Paul's dad, Dennis, when he died in 1997.

Paul said: “In 1984, when dad was 36, he noticed that he had a mole that had changed shape and colour. He got it removed and we found out that it was cancerous.

"For the next few years, he had regular check-ups and there was nothing to be concerned about."

A few years later, Dennis found a lump on his leg and was told it was cancerous. Despite having radiotherapy, the cancer had spread too far and was now terminal.

In February 1997, Dennis was referred to St Barnabas House, where he spent his last weeks and died, aged 50.

Paul said: "The care my dad received at St Barnabas House was incredible, it was first class. Nothing was ever too much trouble. I will be forever indebted to St Barnabas House, and that’s why I have fundraised for them the last few years.

“I know that my dad would be very impressed that I’ve run four half marathons. He was a keen runner and huge football fan, so he’d be proud that I’ve been able to take my running to the next level."

