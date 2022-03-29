Rainbow Inn in Cooksbridge put up for sale

By Frankie Elliott
A country pub and restaurant in Cooksbridge has been put up for sale.

The Rainbow Inn – Resting Oak Hill, Cooksbridge – has been placed on the market with leisure property company Fleurets for £55,000, as current owner Tom Stovold is now looking to move on.

Mr Stovold said: "Whilst the Rainbow has been successful for us, particularly the Sunday carvery, it no longer fits the Revived Inns business model. However, it does presents a good value business for an owner operator."

The Rainbow Inn – Resting Oak Hill, Cooksbridge

Made up of a bar, main restaurant area and a restaurant extension/function room, the property also boasts an external seating area as well three double-bedroomed accommodation.

Fleurets said the venue, located 10 minutes from Lewes and 20 minutes from Brighton, has had a number of genuine enquires already.

