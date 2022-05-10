A 'Police Injustice Protest' was held at Sussex Police headquarters in Lewes on Saturday (May 7) to mark a week since Arthur Holscher-Ermertdied after an unmarked police car was involved in a collision.
Arthur’s brother Karl organised the protest outside Sussex Police HQ in Malling House, Church Lane.
Eddie Mitchell was at the protest. Here are his photos....
On Saturday (April 30), Arthur Hoelscher-Ermert died after an unmarked police car was involved in a collision on the A259 South Coast Road at Peacehaven at around 11.10pm.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is the external body leading the investigation.
Arthur’s brother Karl organised the ‘Police Injustice Protest’ outside Sussex Police HQ in Malling House, Church Lane - the 30-year-old hopes the peaceful demonstration will ‘get this case moving’.
Karl said during the protest: "No apology, no suspension, no arrests. This is an outrage, there has been no support. The only support we have is the community around us. We want justice."
