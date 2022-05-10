Arthur’s brother Karl organised the protest outside Sussex Police HQ in Malling House, Church Lane in Lewes.

Peacehaven: Pictures and video from Arthur Holscher-Ermert protest at Sussex Police headquarters

A 'Police Injustice Protest' was held at Sussex Police headquarters in Lewes on Saturday (May 7) to mark a week since Arthur Holscher-Ermert died

By Frankie Elliott
Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 11:01 am
Updated Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 10:12 am

A 'Police Injustice Protest' was held at Sussex Police headquarters in Lewes on Saturday (May 7) to mark a week since Arthur Holscher-Ermertdied after an unmarked police car was involved in a collision.

Arthur’s brother Karl organised the protest outside Sussex Police HQ in Malling House, Church Lane.

Eddie Mitchell was at the protest. Here are his photos....

1. 1

On Saturday (April 30), Arthur Hoelscher-Ermert died after an unmarked police car was involved in a collision on the A259 South Coast Road at Peacehaven at around 11.10pm.

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2. 2

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is the external body leading the investigation.

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3. 5

Arthur’s brother Karl organised the ‘Police Injustice Protest’ outside Sussex Police HQ in Malling House, Church Lane - the 30-year-old hopes the peaceful demonstration will ‘get this case moving’.

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

4. 3

Karl said during the protest: "No apology, no suspension, no arrests. This is an outrage, there has been no support. The only support we have is the community around us. We want justice."

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

