There have been reports of a cliff fall between Seaford Head and Hope Gap, which has created a recess of about 15 to 18 feet.

HM Coastguard has said the chalk above the recess could fall at any time.

People are being asked to stay well back from the cliff edge and, in the case of an emergency, to call 999 and ask for the coastguard.