Percy Shelley Memorial Project still looking for support from individuals and business towards poet's statue

Members of the Percy Shelley Memorial Project are still looking for more people to ‘come forward and support their vision’.

The group has been raising funds to build a statue of the romantics poet in Horsham Park since May 2021.

David Hide, chair of the project, said: “Our aim is to establish a lasting public memorial to the poet Percy Shelley. For public enjoyment, inspiration and education and to commemorate Horsham’s most famous citizen.

“He is far and away Horsham’s most famous citizen and on the surface there are very few references to him across the town. That is why we came together as a group.”

Percy Bysshe Shelley was born at Field Place, Warnham in 1792 and baptised in St Margaret’s Church.

He is internationally recognised as one of the most famous and influential of English poets.

In the late 1990s, the Rising Universe Memorial, more commonly known as the Shelley Fountain, was located at the crossroads between East and West Street to commemorate the poet.

David said: “It was neither universally liked, nor was it easy to understand and it cost a lot of money to put in place and maintain. It also rarely worked as a fountain either.”

In 2016, the Shelley Fountain was removed by Horsham District Council. This decision led to David and two other individuals coming together to look for an alternative, more universally liked memorial.

David Hill continued: “We believe this person is such an important literary figure, he is also one of the great political thinkers. Why wouldn't you want to commemorate his memory to inspire future generations.”

Despite the success of the early fundraiser events, David admits the project is some way behind the required total.

David said: “We are some way off our target figure. But we are currently looking to finalise the artist brief and shortlist four designs for public consultation.

“We are putting in applications to various lottery funds and grants and we are also in discussions with the council as to whether they will financially support the project.

“It’s been a slow burn to make the right contacts, but now we are working in partnership with the council.

“Our appeal is to local businesses, it is the local individuals who share our vision to get to know more about us.”

If you are interested in supporting the project or want to find out about upcoming fundraising events email [email protected] or visit their website