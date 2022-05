A person has been ‘extricated’ from a property in Worthing by the fire service, according to an eye-witness.

An eye-witness said the incident happened in Thorn Road, Worthing, at around 5.45pm yesterday (Sunday, May 1).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South East Coast Ambulance Service was also seen at the incident.

Emergency services attended the incident in Thorn Road, Worthing. Picture from Eddie Mitchell SUS-220205-112844001

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted for more information.