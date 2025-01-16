Pet dog sparks major hunt after 'Great Escape' from her Horsham home
Fourteen-year-old pooch Molly ended up running miles from Horsham to Warnham crossing major roads during her Great Escape.
The drama started when Molly’s owner Jenny Dexter popped out to a local shop, leaving Molly at home with a builder and his apprentice who were working at Jenny’s house.
“A moment’s lapse was all it took for Molly to sneak out and go looking for me,” said Jenny. “Both ran out after her, but she was in flight mode immediately, and kept running.
"I got a call and immediately accosted a local tradesman who kindly drove me home. I struggled to keep up with how far Molly had got, and between the three of us, we hitched several more lifts with kind strangers who just happened to have been driving by.”
Molly made it all around Horsham Park, to the end of North Parade and towards Warnham. “It was terrifying when I heard she had made it to the dual carriageway,” said Jenny. “She was clipped by a car as she crossed but kept moving. For an old dog, she managed to get a couple of miles in incredible time.
“Another person, I believe, was eventually able to catch her, by which time she had made it all the way to the Sussex Oak in Warnham. Somehow the apprentice had followed her the whole way.
"I’m not sure at what point the police got involved, but they were also waiting for me when I finally reached her, as was the poor lady who had hit her.”
Molly – a rescue dog from Holbrook Animal Centre – was rushed straight to Seers Croft vets. “Thankfully there was no significant harm done, just a bit of soreness for a few days,” said Jenny – who thanked everyone who helped her track down Molly.
“Every single person that we asked, helped us without a pause,” she said. "I can’t thank them enough – Molly is the centre of my world. She means everything to me and I can’t imagine how I would manage without her.”
