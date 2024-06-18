Petworth Church built in 1855 to close after serious structural issues discovered

Petworth United Reform Church. Photo: Google Maps.

The Unified Reformed Church (URC), in Petworth, is set to close later this year, after inspectors uncovered structural faults during an inspection.

First built in 1855, the church is set to close its doors for the last time in August. Minister Reverend Anne Lewitt said the faults uncovered by building inspectors were simply too serious and too expensive to fix, giving church higher-ups no choice but to shut up shop. “The church has been quite small for quite a long time, but it’s always played a big part in the town’s community,” said minister Reverend Anne Lewitt. “But the trigger was a survey of the building, which discovered that an enormous amount of work needed doing. The church is just not large enough to be handle a project like that.”

The church community is linked to two other churches in Billingshurst and Pulborough, which, it is hoped, church members will move on to when Petworth URC eventually closes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We’ve been working with those churches for a really long time – actually since the 1960s. So we also hope there will be an opportunity to move to one of those churches and worship there; nobody, hopefully, will be in a position where they don’t have anywhere to worship.”