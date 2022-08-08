Thousands of people flock to Crawley’s beautiful parks and gardens every week so the borough council is reiterating the ‘no BBQ’ message to protect its green spaces, woodlands and wildlife.

The recent weather has left all of the town’s green spaces extremely dry and at a very high risk of wildfires. Having a barbecue on dry ground could be very dangerous as just a small ember could cause a huge fire.

Councillor Chris Mullins said: “We have several beautiful parks – let’s keep them that way. Barbecues are not allowed in any of our parks and the fire risk now is higher than ever.

Example of marks on the grass following disposable barbecues

“This is extremely dangerous and could have caused huge damage.”

Grass fires can quickly get out of control so residents are urged to call 999 if they see any smouldering.