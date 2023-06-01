Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital

Pictures: 5 of the most populated areas to live in Sussex, according to ChatGPT

There are many places to live in Sussex but where is the most populated?
By Ellis Peters
Published 1st Jun 2023, 11:49 BST

We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to imagine it was a researcher and name the most populated areas to live in the county. We also asked the AI technology to explain each reason in no less than 50 words.

ChatGPT wasn't a complete expert on the most populated areas to live in Sussex, though. The Chatbot made a few minor errors on the details of some of the places listed below.

The Chatbot sourced its information from its own personal knowledge and general information.

See more: Pictures: 6 of the most scenic car trips to go on in Sussex, according to ChatGPT, 7 unique features of Sussex you might not have not known about, according to ChatGPT, Top 5 scenic railway journeys in Sussex, according to ChatGPT

Here are 5 of the most populated areas to live in Sussex, according to ChatGPT:

A vibrant coastal city known for its lively arts scene, trendy shops, and iconic pier. It has a diverse population and offers a range of cultural and recreational activities.

1. Brighton and Hove

A vibrant coastal city known for its lively arts scene, trendy shops, and iconic pier. It has a diverse population and offers a range of cultural and recreational activities. Photo: Accredited

A bustling town located near Gatwick Airport, offering excellent transport links. It has a mix of residential areas, shopping centres, and business parks, making it a popular commuter hub

2. Crawley

A bustling town located near Gatwick Airport, offering excellent transport links. It has a mix of residential areas, shopping centres, and business parks, making it a popular commuter hub Photo: Accredited

A scenic seaside town with stunning beaches and a Victorian pier. It attracts tourists with its charming seafront promenade, gardens, and cultural events

3. Eastbourne

A scenic seaside town with stunning beaches and a Victorian pier. It attracts tourists with its charming seafront promenade, gardens, and cultural events Photo: Accredited

A coastal town known for its long, sandy beach and iconic pier. It has a relaxed atmosphere, with beautiful parks, gardens, and a thriving arts and music scene

4. Worthing

A coastal town known for its long, sandy beach and iconic pier. It has a relaxed atmosphere, with beautiful parks, gardens, and a thriving arts and music scene Photo: Accredited

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:ChatGPTSussex