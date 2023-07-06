UK Power Networks Services hires new Crawley talent for its apprenticeship programme

Andrew Collins, 39, from Crawley Downs, is training as a substation fitter with UK Power Networks Services at Gatwick Airport, gaining the skills that keep power flowing to essential electricity infrastructure. UK Power Networks and its commercial arm, UK Power Networks Services, are recruiting 54 apprentices in 2023, developing new skills to keep power flowing as experienced staff retire and serve the low carbon economy.

The apprentice will spend the next two years learning to maintain a reliable electricity network for a diverse range of commercial customers. Recruits train to become experts as either electrical linespeople, fitters or jointers and learn how to repair, maintain and connect overhead lines, substations or underground cables. Practical skills taught in the company’s dedicated training centres in Kent and Suffolk, will be put into practice during on-the-job training where they will live, work and serve their local communities.

Father of two, Andrew said: “I will be maintaining and installing substation equipment. I had been looking for something different for a long time, so we had to open a bottle of bubbly in the evening when I got the great news about this job!

New apprentices. Picture: Nigel Bowles

“I was previously working as a senior herdsman in a dairy farm. The hours were long, unsociable and living on site. It was a great job in my 20s and 30s, but when I had a family I thought the grass might be greener elsewhere. This job is going to be very different.

“I started training as an engineer when I left school at 16 and then fell into farming through family connections, so now I’m going back to plan A. Farming was feeding the nation, and this job is just as important, doing something valuable and necessary. It’s important to enjoy what you are doing, otherwise you will struggle.

“I’m really looking forward to the training, starting on the network and learning something new. Variety is the spice of life and learning a new skill will be amazing. At this stage in life to have the opportunity to re-train at nearly 40 is amazing.”

Another Crawley native joining the UK Power Networks’ apprenticeship programme will be Adam Walker, 32. Born and raised in Crawley, Adam will be training in Three Bridges to become a jointer, keeping power flowing in his local community.

Adam is no stranger to UK Power Networks, having worked alongside the company and its overhead linespeople as a tree cutter since 2010. In this jointer role, Adam will be maintaining, repairing, and connecting cables on UK Power Networks’ underground network.

He said: “It gives me a sense of pride and makes me happy that I will be gaining the skills to put the lights back on for customers in the future. I enjoy helping people out.

“I've done 24/7 callouts in rain, sleet or shine. It is more difficult working in the storms, and safety comes first. UK Power Networks cares about its employees and its customers and I wanted to be a part of that.”

Demand for places was high, with nearly 700 applications for 26 roles. The highly-acclaimed training scheme, accredited by the Institution of Engineering and Technology, has a high retention rate of 98% and 25% of recruits achieve distinction. The apprentices train in Level 3 Apprenticeship Standards.

Charlie Aston, engineering trainee manager at UK Power Networks, said: “The next decade is set to be a transformative time for the electricity sector as Britain progresses towards achieving Net Zero. We are investing in training local talent to make sure we have the pipeline of essential skills necessary to continue providing a great service to our customers.