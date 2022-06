East Sussex Fire and Rescue crews attended Seahaven Swim and Fitness Centre at 7:10pm on Sunday (June 5) – after a a small amount of sodium hypochlorite leaked into a self-contained store room.

The Chapel Street fitness centre said the store room had a secure bonded pit which stopped the leak from spreading.

The pool opened as normal at 7am this morning (June 6) and no causalities were reported.

Emergency services attended a swimming pool in Newhaven following reports of a leak of sodium hypochlorite.

Photographer Dan Jessup was there and here are his best shots…

