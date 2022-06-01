East Sussex MPs aim to deter ‘nuisance driving’ at Beachy Head

Lewes MP Maria Caulfield and Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell said they want noise cameras, with have audio sensors, on Beachy Head Road and Birling Gap Road.

The pair said vehicle noise is recognised as a significant cause of noise pollution and ‘excessively noisy vehicles’ often lead to annoyance and complaints.

The Department for Transport has commissioned the Roadside Vehicle Noise Measurement – Phase 3 project to address this issue, according to the MPS.

Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell

An element of the project is to conduct roadside trials of noise camera technology.

The MPs said they have put in bids to the Department for Transport for the new noise cameras as the roads are ‘plagued’ by anti-social driving.

The Lewes MP said, “Many residents in East Dean and Friston have contacted me regarding the anti-social driving down from Gilberts Drive down to Birling Gap Road and on to Beachy Head Road in the Eastbourne constituency.

"This area is in the South Downs National Park and should be a tranquil area that residents and visitors can enjoy without being disturbed at all times of the day and night by cars and motorbikes roaring around.

Lewes MP Maria Caulfield. Picture from Lewes District Council

"I am grateful to have the support of many local agencies in this application including from East Dean and Friston Parish Council, Sussex Police and East Sussex County Council. Working together with Caroline we hope we can put a stop to this nuisance driving in our National Park.”

Mrs Ansell added, “I have applied for these cameras because I believe it will be a powerful and highly efficient way to tackle anti-social vehicle noise.

"This is a problem in Eastbourne. It affects several roads, especially along Beachy Head towards Birling Gap, King Edwards Parade and Royal Parade along the seafront and also in Meads.

“I have worked with the Meads Neighbourhood Panel and the police on this. To give an example of the scope of the problem, one Meads resident has submitted 15 videos of noisy vehicles to Operation Crackdown.