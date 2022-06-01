Mr Andrew Blackman made the visit to Raystede on Thursday (May 26) to celebrate HM Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, as well as the charity’s anniversary.
Photographer Graham Franks was there and here are his best shots from the visit.
READ MORE
1. JPSEnews-01-06-22-Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex visits Raystede-SSX (3).jpg
Mr Andrew Blackman made the visit to Raystede on Thursday (May 26) to celebrate HM Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, as well as the charity’s anniversary.
Photo: GRAHAM FRANKS
2. JPSEnews-01-06-22-Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex visits Raystede-SSX (4).jpg
At the start of his visit, Mr Blackman met two of the longest-serving members of staff, Jason Caulfield from the Visitor Services Team, and Sarah Gorringe, Aviaries manager, who have worked at Raystede for 35 and 30 years respectively
Photo: GRAHAM FRANKS
3. JPSEnews-01-06-22-Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex visits Raystede-SSX (1).jpg
The Lord-Lieutenant went on to meet other long-serving Raystede staff and volunteers, including Mags Thipthorpe, who has volunteered at Raystede for an incredible 40 years.
Photo: GRAHAM FRANKS
4. JPSEnews-01-06-22-Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex visits Raystede-SSX (6).jpg
To commemorate this special visit and celebrate 70 years of Her Majesty’s reign and Raystede’s 70th Anniversary, an English Oak tree was planted by the sanctuary’s lake by Sue Goddard
Photo: GRAHAM FRANKS