Pictures: Newick runners raise £16,000 for Chailey Heritage Foundation

The 10k, 5k and mini-mile event took place at Vuggles Farm on Sunday (May 29) and the event raised over £16,000 or Chailey Heritage Foundation.

Will Folkes, Chailey's fundraising manager, said: "It was a wonderful event, and we want to thank everyone who took part.

"We were blessed by lovely weather and the atmosphere was just amazing, it really was.

More than 450 runners have raised over £16,000 for Chailey Heritage Foundation

"The charity was delighted to stage the Focus 10k once again after the tough couple of years everyone has had and we are indebted to the Sclater family who hosted the day on their estate.”

All the money raised will support the charity's Hippotherapy and Therapeutic Riding.

Hippotherapy and Therapeutic Riding combines physical fun with therapeutic input which benefits the young people with complex physical disabilities.

This specialist service is funded 100 per cent by donations.

Will Folkes, Chailey's fundraising manager, said: "It was a wonderful event, and we want to thank everyone who took part. "We were blessed by lovely weather and the atmosphere was just amazing, it really was."

"The charity was delighted to stage the Focus 10k once again after the tough couple of years everyone has had and we are indebted to the Sclater family who hosted the day on their estate. "It's a breath-taking venue, which made the day very special indeed."

"But of course, we couldn't have done it without our runners, our sponsors, our incredible team of volunteers and our generous supporters who donated."

More than 450 runners took part in a 10k run in Newick to raise money for a young people’s disability charity