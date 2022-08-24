Pirate statue to be housed at Lewes Football Club's home stadium
Lewes Football Club has erected a statue of two trailblazing female pirates to be placed outside its home ground for the 2022/2023 season.
The 8 feet high statue, called Inexorable, is of 18th century woman Anne Bonny and Mary Read.
The artwork is intended to represent each woman’s elemental personality and demonstrates a partnership of two strong, independent rebellious women.
Sculptor Amanda Cotton said: “‘Anne and Mary should live somewhere where they will be appreciated and celebrated.
‘Inexorable’ stands for the idea that you can live free and without constraint, and the piece should serve as a reminder that you can live authentically as yourself, exactly as Anne and Mary did.
"I’d love Anne and Mary to be as famous as their male counterparts and bring inspiration to all. For these reasons I’m delighted that for a season they will stay at The Dripping Pan in Lewes, watching the only fairly resourced professional women and men club footballers in the world play.
"It’s a match made in heaven.”
Back in the 18th Century both Anne and Mary had to dress as men to escape poverty in the UK and join a pirate ship, something barred to them as women.
The statue was initially designed to be in Devon, but was rejected by a local council, allowing Lewes FC house the statue at The Dripping Pan.
Lewes FC director Karen Dobres commented: ‘We’re honoured that Inexorable will overlook our pitch, standing proudly by our old flint wall in Mountfield Road.
"As pioneers of gender equality in football, known for our radical stance on smashing gender stereotypes, we hope our community will be inspired by this incredible work of art.
"We’re grateful to Amanda for so powerfully drawing attention to these women’s stories, and to the Chalk Cliff Trust for funding the transportation of Inexorable to the Pan.
"We think Anne and Mary will feel very much at home in the town of Lewes and people will be able to come and see the statue on match days and open days.”
Lewes FC Women started the new Championship season with a 0-0 draw at Birmingham City.