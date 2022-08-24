Pirate statue to be housed at Lewes Football Club's home stadium

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 8 feet high statue, called Inexorable, is of 18th century woman Anne Bonny and Mary Read.

The artwork is intended to represent each woman’s elemental personality and demonstrates a partnership of two strong, independent rebellious women.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sculptor Amanda Cotton said: “‘Anne and Mary should live somewhere where they will be appreciated and celebrated.

Young Rooks fan Izzy Currie and sculptor Amanda Cotton with the statue

‘Inexorable’ stands for the idea that you can live free and without constraint, and the piece should serve as a reminder that you can live authentically as yourself, exactly as Anne and Mary did.

"I’d love Anne and Mary to be as famous as their male counterparts and bring inspiration to all. For these reasons I’m delighted that for a season they will stay at The Dripping Pan in Lewes, watching the only fairly resourced professional women and men club footballers in the world play.

"It’s a match made in heaven.”

Back in the 18th Century both Anne and Mary had to dress as men to escape poverty in the UK and join a pirate ship, something barred to them as women.

The 8 feet high statue, called Inexorable, is of 18th century woman Anne Bonny and Mary Read.

The statue was initially designed to be in Devon, but was rejected by a local council, allowing Lewes FC house the statue at The Dripping Pan.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Lewes FC director Karen Dobres commented: ‘We’re honoured that Inexorable will overlook our pitch, standing proudly by our old flint wall in Mountfield Road.

"As pioneers of gender equality in football, known for our radical stance on smashing gender stereotypes, we hope our community will be inspired by this incredible work of art.

"We’re grateful to Amanda for so powerfully drawing attention to these women’s stories, and to the Chalk Cliff Trust for funding the transportation of Inexorable to the Pan.

"We think Anne and Mary will feel very much at home in the town of Lewes and people will be able to come and see the statue on match days and open days.”