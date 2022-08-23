Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Royal Mail has confirmed this, saying that the CWU has called on its members who ‘collect, sort and deliver parcels and letters’ to take strike action on August 26 and 31, as well as September 8 and 9.

The postal service is warning customers to expect ‘significant disruption’ on these days.

The CWU said the ‘Everybody Out’ day is part of industrial action over a pay dispute.

Strike action is taking place at post offices in Sussex this Friday, August 26. Picture: Steve Robards

A statement on their website said: “Some 2,000 Crown Office, Supply Chain and Admin grades workers will stop work for the day, as around 115,000 postmen and women from all parts of the UK begin their action – both strikes in pursuit of a fair pay rise for hard-working and dedicated staff.”

It added: “The Post Office reported a £35 million profit in 2020/21 and a £39m profit in 2021/22.

“But yet CWU grades employees were given no pay rise at all for 2021/22 and just a 3 per cent pay offer for 2022/23.”

CWU assistant secretary Andy Furey said: “At a time when inflation is almost 12 per cent, a pay deal worth just 3 per cent over two years is incredibly insulting – it’s actually a huge pay cut in real terms.”

A statement on the Royal Mail website said: “We’re really sorry for the disruption that this strike action is likely to cause to you.

“We want to reassure you we will do everything we can to minimise disruption and get our services back to normal as quickly as possible.”

On days when strike action is taking place Royal Mail said it would deliver as many Special Delivery and Tracked24 parcels as possible and prioritise the delivery of COVID test kits and medical prescriptions, but would not deliver letters (except Special Delivery).

Customers are advised to post items as early as possible before the strike dates and continue to post them at post boxes or Post Offices.

But they said collections will be less frequent on strike days.

Delivery Offices and Customer Service Points will also be closed on strike days.