Plans for a three-storey extension above a Bognor Regis pub have been resubmitted

A planning statement by Verve said the new application 'seeks to respond directly to the concerns raised by the council'.

"The applicant has also submitted an appeal against this earlier decision and it is currently with the Planning Inspectorate for determination," the letter said. "The client would be willing to withdraw the appeal if the positive determination of this revised application is expedited."

How the development of 43 flats above The Hatters Inn in Bognor Regis could look

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement said council officers did not 'object to the principle of squaring off the building, their concerns were limited to the modest additional built form on the south west corner and the impact of this bulk and massing from a townscape perspective and also due to the perceived impact on the adjacent conservation area'.

“Whilst we do not share these concerns and strongly believe that the previous scheme would be entirely appropriate for this key corner site and would be sympathetic to the local context, the south west corner of the building has been modified by setting back the glazed lift shaft to reduce its prominence on this corner," the statement said.

A design and access statement by JJR Designs said: "The scheme would redevelop a highly sustainable, brownfield site, represents an opportunity to make a contribution to meeting the local housing needs whilst also regenerating a vacant site with great benefits to the surrounding are."

It would be a 'a high quality development which enhances the character and appearance of the Bognor town centre and is respectful of the setting of the adjacent Waterloo Square Conservation Area'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It would improve the street scene along West Street and Queensway and had the 'potential to act as a catalyst for further improvements within the town centre'.

A heritage statement by Bourne Heritage called The Hatters an 'architecturally non-descript and poorly designed post-war building which is not befitting of its prominent location at the junction of West Street and Queensway'.

"The application proposals will provide a landmark high-quality building which will provide an architectural uplift to this area of Bognor Regis and in doing so will enhance the setting of the conservation area," it said.

Advertisement Hide Ad