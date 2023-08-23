Plans for a new Horsham retail park with McDonalds, Lidl, B&Q and Starbucks will be on show at drop-in sessions tomorrow (Thursday).

The public sessions are being held by Broadbridge Heath Parish Council at its offices in Sargent Way from 2-7pm.

A planning application for the £15.7 million development on the site of a former council depot has been submitted to Horsham District Council by West Sussex County Council.

Residents can view copies of the plans and the key issues being considered by the parish council before it provides an official response to planners.

How the new retail park at Broadbridge Heath, near Horsham, could look

The retail park land – near Tesco’s – was declared surplus to requirements by the county council five years ago.

Maps of the site show a proposed McDonalds drive-thru, Lidl supermarket, drive-thru Starbucks and a B&Q with garden centre.