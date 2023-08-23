BREAKING
Plans for Horsham retail park with McDonalds, Lidl, B&Q and Starbucks on public show

Plans for a new Horsham retail park with McDonalds, Lidl, B&Q and Starbucks will be on show at drop-in sessions tomorrow (Thursday).
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 16:15 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 16:16 BST

The public sessions are being held by Broadbridge Heath Parish Council at its offices in Sargent Way from 2-7pm.

A planning application for the £15.7 million development on the site of a former council depot has been submitted to Horsham District Council by West Sussex County Council.

Residents can view copies of the plans and the key issues being considered by the parish council before it provides an official response to planners.

How the new retail park at Broadbridge Heath, near Horsham, could lookHow the new retail park at Broadbridge Heath, near Horsham, could look
How the new retail park at Broadbridge Heath, near Horsham, could look

The retail park land – near Tesco’s – was declared surplus to requirements by the county council five years ago.

Maps of the site show a proposed McDonalds drive-thru, Lidl supermarket, drive-thru Starbucks and a B&Q with garden centre.

But the proposals are already splitting public opinion on social media with many in favour of the development but some expressing concerns about extra traffic in the already-busy area.

