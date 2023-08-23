BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

New action in battle to reopen defunct Horsham to Guildford rail line

New action is being planned by campaigners in a fight to reopen the former Horsham to Guildford railway line which has been shut since the 1960s.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 14:51 BST
Rail buffs have been campaigning for years for the reopening of a defunct rail line between Horsham and Guildford that has been shut since the 1960sRail buffs have been campaigning for years for the reopening of a defunct rail line between Horsham and Guildford that has been shut since the 1960s
Rail buffs have been campaigning for years for the reopening of a defunct rail line between Horsham and Guildford that has been shut since the 1960s

The English Regional Transport Association, which also wants to reopen the Horsham to Shoreham line, has been waging a years-long campaign.

Both lines have been closed for more than 50 years but much of the original track beds survive.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now transport association chief executive Richard Pill says: “I am convinced there's an overwhelming need, case and demand for this missing rail link.”

He wants to pull together a working group to collate local knowledge and stats to strengthen the group’s bid to reopen the lines for regular passenger and freight use.

In a letter to members of the association, he urges them to encourage more local people ‘with a wealth of local knowledge’ to join the association and get involved in the campaign and ‘voluntarily assist with tasks which need doing.’

Have you read? Police crackdown on anti-social drivers in Horsham

Plea for help from leading Horsham visitor attraction

In pictures: Four-bedroom detached Horsham family home with stunning kitchen

Last year, the campaigners thought they had lost their battle to reopen the defunct Horsham train track when Waverley Borough Council granted planning permission for members of the Wey and Arun Canal Trust – established to reinstate London’s ‘Lost Route to the Sea’ – to build a new link near Guildford which would include part of the old railway.

But the rail buffs were later given new hope when they were told there would be a ‘re-run’ of the planning application giving them another opportunity to call for support for the rail option.

Related topics:ShorehamLondon