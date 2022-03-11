Tim Hortons plans to open a coffee shop and drive thru in Bognor Regis

The Canadian coffee and baked goods chain has its sights on the former Pizza Hut at Arun Retail Park in Shripney Road, Bersted, which closed in November.

Plans have been submitted for external alterations to the existing building associated with the change of use from a restaurant to a coffee shop/restaurant selling food and drink for consumption on and off the premises.

The application includes alterations to the car park (including the creation of a drive-through lane, reconfiguration of cycle parking, new pedestrian crossings, and the increase in number of car parking spaces) and relocation of a footpath.

Tim Hortons plans to open in the vacant former Pizza Hut site in Bognor Regis

Four trees with preservation orders on them would need to be removed and replaced.

The plans have been submitted by the BBC Pension Fund Limited.

Chartered surveyors Montagu Evans said: “The purpose of the application is to facilitate the reoccupation of the floor space of Unit G by incoming tenant Tim Hortons.”

The letter said: “The site is an existing restaurant unit located within an established retail and leisure destination and the proposed change of use is entirely appropriate in terms of location and national planning policy.”

It was a sustainable development and a significant investment in the economy providing 50 jobs.

The change of use was necessary as it was expected only 15 per cent of the sales would be hot food for consumption on the premises.

The changes to the park would include adding 16 car park spaces, five staff parking spaces and 10 cycle spots.

To view the plans and comment go to the Arun District Council planning portal and use the search reference BE/16/22/PL.

