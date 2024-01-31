BREAKING

Plans for new garden building in grounds of former Horsham pub

Plans are being put forward for a new building to be erected in the garden of a former Horsham pub.
By Sarah Page
Published 31st Jan 2024, 12:42 GMT
Perfect Start Children’s Day Nursery want to site the garden building in the grounds of the former Rising Sun pub in Pondtail Road.

The former pub was extended and changed into a children’s nursery in 2019.

Perfect Start Children's Day Nursery was formerly The Rising Sun pub in Pondtail Road, HorshamPerfect Start Children's Day Nursery was formerly The Rising Sun pub in Pondtail Road, Horsham
Now the nursery is seeking planning permission from Horsham District Council to build a detached timber framed garden room ‘for amenity use.’

It says the main nursery building will be unaffected.

