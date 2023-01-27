Horsham District Council is proposing to build the centre as part of a ‘106 agreement’ with developers Berkeley Homes.
If planning permission is granted, the community centre would be set back from Dereham Way to provide road access and dedicated parking spaces within the site while maintaining a pedestrian link to a neighbouring sports field and play area to the south.
The nursery would be located towards the north of the site enabling the use of adjacent woodland areas for use as an outdoor learning space.
However some local residents have misgivings about the proposals. There are concerns about increased traffic in the Dereham Way area and parking problems.
Concerns are also being raised about anti-social behaviour around Highwood amid fears that the community centre would increase access to the estate to non-residents, increase noise pollution and disrupt traffic on the estate.