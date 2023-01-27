Plans have been put forward for a new community centre and children’s nursery at Horsham’s Highwood development.

Horsham District Council is proposing to build the centre as part of a ‘106 agreement’ with developers Berkeley Homes.

If planning permission is granted, the community centre would be set back from Dereham Way to provide road access and dedicated parking spaces within the site while maintaining a pedestrian link to a neighbouring sports field and play area to the south.

The nursery would be located towards the north of the site enabling the use of adjacent woodland areas for use as an outdoor learning space.

How the new community centre at Highwood could look

However some local residents have misgivings about the proposals. There are concerns about increased traffic in the Dereham Way area and parking problems.

