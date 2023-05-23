Edit Account-Sign Out
Plans for new illuminated archways in Horsham town centre

Proposals are being outlined to create two illuminated archways in Horsham town centre.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 23rd May 2023, 11:30 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 11:31 BST

Planning permission is currently being sought from Horsham District Council to site them at Piries Place.

If given the go-ahead, one archway would be built at a twitten between Carfax and Piries Place and another at Stan’s Way.

Property company TDH, acting on behalf of pension company owners of Piries Place, says it is intended to make a ‘design feature’ of the approach to Piries Place to attract more public attention to that part of the town centre.

Horsham's Carfax entrance to Piries Place where it is proposed to create an illuminated archway. Another is planned for Stan's WayHorsham's Carfax entrance to Piries Place where it is proposed to create an illuminated archway. Another is planned for Stan's Way
In a statement to the council, TDH says: “While generally successful, a number of units created in Piries Place, following the redevelopment of the former Waitrose store to a cinema, hotel and other leisure uses, remain vacant.

"It is the owner’s view, supported by discussions with their agents and other existing tenants, that footfall remains low because of the limited visibility of Piries Place from the wider town centre.”

It is planned that the illuminated archways would be installed year round, with the lighting controlled by an ambient light sensor to come on at dusk.

TDH says: “While the lighting colour can be changed quickly, it is intended that all the arches will be using the same colour at any point in time and changes will happen on a limited basis, relating to particular seasonal events.”

It says the lighting could, for example, be orange at Halloween and gold at Christmas.

Landgage Heritage, in a statement to the council, says the illuminated arches would not be detrimental to Horsham’s conservation area.

