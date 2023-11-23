BREAKING

Plans for six gypsy and traveller caravans in Sussex village

Plans are being put forward for six gypsy and traveller caravans to be sited in a Sussex village.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 16:39 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2023, 16:40 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Planning permission is currently being sought from Horsham District Council for three static caravans and three touring caravans, along with ancillary buildings to be stationed on land east of Kent Street in Wineham.

Agents for the applicant say that the site is bound my mature trees screening it from the surrounding area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And in a statement to the council, the agents say: “This part of Wineham comprises a rural appearance which is characterised by trees and hedging which line the lane. The proposal seeks to retain the surrounding trees. Thus the proposal would result in limited impact to the surrounding character.”

Most Popular
The landmark pub in Wineham, the Royal OakThe landmark pub in Wineham, the Royal Oak
The landmark pub in Wineham, the Royal Oak

Have you read? 13 best Sussex sparkling wines to give as Christmas gifts or drink on Christmas Day

Horsham hotel’s ‘delight’ as chef cooks up a storm on MasterChef: The Professionals

They say further hedging is proposed to contain the site from the wider landscape and road.

The agents also point out that the district has a ‘substantial unmet need for gypsy and traveller pitches.’

Related topics:SussexPlanning permissionHorsham District Council