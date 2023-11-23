Plans for six gypsy and traveller caravans in Sussex village
Planning permission is currently being sought from Horsham District Council for three static caravans and three touring caravans, along with ancillary buildings to be stationed on land east of Kent Street in Wineham.
Agents for the applicant say that the site is bound my mature trees screening it from the surrounding area.
And in a statement to the council, the agents say: “This part of Wineham comprises a rural appearance which is characterised by trees and hedging which line the lane. The proposal seeks to retain the surrounding trees. Thus the proposal would result in limited impact to the surrounding character.”
They say further hedging is proposed to contain the site from the wider landscape and road.
The agents also point out that the district has a ‘substantial unmet need for gypsy and traveller pitches.’