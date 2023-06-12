A dental crisis has hit Horsham with increasing numbers of people being told that their dental practice will no longer provide treatment on the NHS.

Growing concerns are being voiced by residents after letters went out to many this week from Portman Dental Care which runs Blackhorse Way and Causeway surgeries in Horsham.

Now the pressure group Toothless in England has stepped in after being approached for help by one worried Horsham woman who was told by Portman that they would no longer be providing NHS treatment for her family.

Portman will continue to run their Horsham surgeries but only for private patients. The dental business has recently sent letters to a number of patients including Kate Carey, a patient who has been on their books for more than 20 years.

In an email sent to Toothless in England, Kate said: “After over 20 years of being registered with The Causeway/Blackhorse Way Dental Practices, three members of my family and I have been informed that they will be ceasing NHS provision for all its patients.

"This is an appalling state of affairs when people are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis. I have spent two hours on the telephone this morning, trying to register as an NHS patient with other practices and have had no success.

"It seems like the government couldn’t care less about the state of the nation’s health.”

In their letter to Mrs Carey, Portman said there was currently a national shortage of dentists registered to treat patients on the NHS. They added: “While we have explored all options to be able to continue to provide NHS services, regrettably these have now all been exhausted and we have unfortunately been left with no alternative but to hand back our NHS contract and cease providing NHS services as of September 30 2023.”

A letter sent to Kate Carey from the business running the Horsham dental practice that she and her family have been with for 20 years

A spokesperson for Toothless in Sussex said: “This type of announcement, which is growing more frequent based on the messages we receive, will instantly instil dread in hundreds of patients. Families used to having appointments at other nearby NHS dental practices are fearfully wondering, ‘Is this going to happen to us?’

“Patients are furious, and for good reason. There is a dental emergency that needs to be addressed on a national level, but Westminster must have the motivation to do so.

"We will keep up the struggle to ensure that everyone has access to NHS dentistry. Westminster must, once and for all, prioritise the oral health of the nation.”

Meanwhile, scores of residents in Horsham have taken to social media to express their concerns. One woman posted: “Just found out if I want my children to continue seeing our dentist at Blackhorse Way it will cost £30 a visit!”

Another said: “When I took my daughter on Wednesday for her check up the receptionist told me £40. I've booked the appointment in case I can't find anywhere else to go.”