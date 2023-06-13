NationalWorldTV
Plans to open new animal hospital in Horsham

Plans are being drawn up to open a new animal hospital in Horsham.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 13th Jun 2023, 16:01 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 16:02 BST

The Arun Veterinary Group – which has a chain of independent practices in and around Horsham – wants to convert a building in Hurst Road.

It is currently seeking planning permission from Horsham District Council to make necessary changes to a building known as Milestone House which was previously used as offices.

In a statement to the council, Arun Group’s agent, architect Gerald Moore, says that plans to open the animal hospital had been delayed because of the pandemic and its after effects.

The building in Hurst Road, Horsham, where vets plan to open a new animal hospitalThe building in Hurst Road, Horsham, where vets plan to open a new animal hospital
The building in Hurst Road, Horsham, where vets plan to open a new animal hospital

The building had been temporarily occupied during the pandemic to protect it from vandalism. Now, Mr Moore said, the building was vacant and the Arun Group were in a position to go ahead with their proposals for the hospital in the three-storey building.

Extensive interior alterations are planned but no changes are proposed for the outside of the building.

