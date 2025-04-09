Plans outlined for 304 new homes on greenfield land north of Horsham
Riverdale Developments are seeking planning permission from Horsham District Council to build the properties on land – currently used as grazing land – north and south of Mercer Road, Warnham.
The 34.5 acre site is east of the north Horsham development – Mowbray village – where 2,750 new homes are currently under construction.
In a statement to the council, Riverdale say that the proposed new development would be a mix of flats and houses, along with a convenience store, public open space and landscaping.
They say they want to provide an estate aimed at reducing people’s reliance on cars and encouraging alternative travel methods.
The proposed development would be accessed from Mercer Road which provides pedestrian links to Warnham to the west, and from Langhurst Wood Road which, via the A264, provides connection to Horsham to the south.
The development site consists of two parcels of land, north and south, separated by Mercer Road; a tree-lined, single carriageway with a junction to Langhurst Wood Road to the east.
The developers say they want to create a place ‘with its own identity’ and one that is integrated with the Mowbray development, as well as the wider Horsham area.
The new properties, if planning permission is granted, will consist of a mixture of apartments and houses with most houses being two storeys high, but also some three and four storey properties.
It is proposed to create a ‘village green’ space for recreation and a children’s play area.
Riverdale say that 10 per cent of the new dwellings will be ‘affordable housing’ in a range of one bedroom flats to four bedroom houses.
The proposed new convenience store is being located, say Riverdale, ‘at the heart of the scheme to ensure that it not only serves residents of the proposed scheme but also the wider community.’
