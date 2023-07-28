Fresh plans have been drawn up to demolish a ‘mystery house’ on the edge of Horsham – and replace it with 33 new properties and a care home.

Developers Starbuild have applied to Horsham District Council for plannning permision to knock down the house – The Copse in Worthing Road, Southwater – to make way for the housing development.

The Copse has lain abandoned for years and mystery has surrounded why it was left empty. It has been the centre of much public speculation over its future.

But now Starbuild have revealed proposals to demolish it and build a mix of 33 houses and bungalows, ranging from two to four bedrooms, along with a 76-bed care home on the seven acre site.

Planning permission is being sought to knock down a 'mystery house' on the edge of Horsham and replace it with 33 new houses and a 76-bed care home. Photo: Sarah Page

It is planned that the care home would also include a hair salon and cafe, communal areas, car park and landscaped gardens, along with the 76 beds.

It is also proposed to create a ‘village-style’ green linking the site together, and a communal pond and wetland area to the north, fed from a stream which runs through the centre of the housing scheme.

In a statement to the council, the developers say: “The addition of the specialist care home which has been included within the scheme aims to benefit the public and area of Southwater as a whole rather than being a purely residential development.”

They say that the 2.5 storey building “will be a centralised, specialised unit with facilities such as medical, beauty and libraries available to residents on the site.”

How the new 76-bed care home in Southwater might look. Photo contributed

They add that the layout of the whole development has been designed to be “sensitive and respectful of the local area and existing trees and planting bounding the site will be retained to provide privacy and shielding to neighbouring properties to the north.”

Previous attempts to build up to 15 houses on the area have been turned down.

The new proposals are the latest in a number of planning applications submitted to the council for extra housing in Southwater. Developers have outlined plans for a new 800-home ‘village’ on golf course land to the north of Southwater and south of Horsham opposite Hop Oast.

