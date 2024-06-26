Plans revealed to extend free Wi-Fi services through pilot project in South Downs town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans are being outlined to extend free broadband Wi-Fi services through a pilot project in a South Downs town.

A company called North is seeking planning permission from Horsham District Council to install equipment to deliver a public Wi-Fi system in Steyning High Street.

The company has been appointed by West Sussex County Council to deliver broadband services within several locations, including Steyning, through a ‘Connected Space Wi-Fi Pilot.’ If successful, it is proposed to extend the service to other parts of the county.

KS Planning, agents for North, say they want to install three six-metre tall poles with five wireless access points in Steyning High Street – a conservation area – one outside 88 High Street, one next to public toilets and one by a bus shelter at a car park entrance to maximise wi-fi coverage.

It is proposed to site three six-metre tall poles in Steyning High Street in a pilot project to extend Wi-Fi broadband services

North says the aim is to encourage increased numbers of visitors, traders and those putting on outside events which will suport economic growth.

In a statement to the council, KS Planning says: “Public realm spaces in town centres and outdoor leisure and event spaces have now become significant sites for increasing economic activity. Mobile/Wi-Fi connectivity is a central part of modern life, whether living and working in a city centre or in the countryside.

"The Connected Spaces Wi-Fi Pilot aims to focus on rural/semi-rural outdoor settings like parks, market town centres, and seafronts, to deliver Wi-Fi in selected locations across the county where mobile connectivity is poor or requires improvement.

“The aim is to support businesses to survive, grow, and thrive, encouraging innovation, and leading to an improved customer experience for visitors, which in turn could increase footfall within the chosen areas, thus boosting the local economy. Additionally, well connected spaces deliver social, leisure and wellbeing benefits too.

“The Connected Spaces pilot is designed to assess the impact of delivering digital connectivity – in this case free Wi-Fi – in supporting outdoor settings, venues, and event-based experiences in improving specific areas of the visitor economy. For instance, attracting new and returning customers, as well as enhancing visitors’ experiences in attending the settings or venues.