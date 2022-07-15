The Canadian coffee and baked goods chain has its sights on the former Pizza Hut at Arun Retail Park in Shripney Road, Bersted, which closed in November.

The company withdrew its plans (BE/16/22/PL) in April after an objection from about the removal of trees but said it has now addressed the issue.

The application is for external alterations to the existing building associated with the change of use to a coffee shop or restaurant selling food and drink for consumption on and off the premises.

A site plan of the proposed Tim Hortons at Bersted

Included are alterations to the car park, including the creation of a drive-through lane, reconfiguration of cycle parking, new pedestrian crossings and the increase in number of car parking spaces, relocation of footpath, removal of two trees with tree preservation orders (TPO), landscaping and associated works.

A planning statement on behalf of the BBC Pension Trust Ltd said plans were withdrawn in April following an objection by the council's tree officer due to the proposed removal of two of the four TPO trees within the site.

There were no other objections that would have led to refusal, it said.

"The layout of the proposed development has been reconsidered in order to address the previous objection," the statement continued.

"The proposals also include the removal of two TPO trees that will be replaced by the planting of four like for like species in areas of soft landscaping within the wider Arun Retail Park."