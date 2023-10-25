BREAKING
Plans to convert Horsham building into Women's Institute HQ

Plans are going ahead to convert a Horsham building into the administrative headquarters of the West Sussex Federation of Women’s Institutes.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 25th Oct 2023, 16:08 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2023, 16:27 BST
The WI is proposing to convert a former workshop and store in Queen Street into its admin office HQ.

It is currently seeking planning permission from Horsham District Council to carry out some external alterations to the building.

The design proposals are for an office space and meeting room together with WCs and kitchen facilities on the ground floor and a meeting room/ office on the first floor.

The West Sussex Federation of Women's Institutes plan to convert this building in Queen Street, Horsham, into their administrative headquartersThe West Sussex Federation of Women's Institutes plan to convert this building in Queen Street, Horsham, into their administrative headquarters
The building is set back from Queen Street by the entrance road to the former Horsham Town Football Club. It was previously used as a printing works and more recently as a furnishings workshop but was originally a wheelwrights workshop.

Planning permission is being sought to replace sliding doors for a new window and surrounding brickwork in the building, along with the replacement of all windows together with a new entrance door.

