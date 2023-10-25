Plans are going ahead to convert a Horsham building into the administrative headquarters of the West Sussex Federation of Women’s Institutes.

The WI is proposing to convert a former workshop and store in Queen Street into its admin office HQ.

It is currently seeking planning permission from Horsham District Council to carry out some external alterations to the building.

The design proposals are for an office space and meeting room together with WCs and kitchen facilities on the ground floor and a meeting room/ office on the first floor.

The building is set back from Queen Street by the entrance road to the former Horsham Town Football Club. It was previously used as a printing works and more recently as a furnishings workshop but was originally a wheelwrights workshop.