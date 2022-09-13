Plans to convert South Downs houseboat into a holiday home

Landowners Simon and Victoria Oliphant Hope are seeking planning approval from Horsham District Council to convert the houseboat currently moored on a pond in the back garden of their home in Storrington.

The couple say that planning permission to use another boat as a holiday let was granted last year and has been a great success.

Now they want to extend the business by using another boat – currently used as a family dwelling – for holidaymakers’ use.

In a statement to the council, planning and design company Whaleback say that the second holiday let would expand an existing successful rural business, with the management and bookings of both units being run by the applicants from their family home.

The cleaning/changeover of the unit, and laundry, and on-site catering would be outsourced to local businesses.

"The proposal would therefore result in an expanded and more resilient rural business, and would generate additional employment for local companies,” say Whaleback.

"Guests will visit and enjoy the local countryside; there is a network of public footpaths in the immediate area, and cycles are provided for occupants of the holiday lets to borrow.

"The holiday let would be contained within a houseboat on the pond, set into a mooring area. The resultant appearance is entirely appropriate, in a secluded location, well screened by established planting.

"There would be no harmful impact upon the countryside.”